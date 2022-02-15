Leyton Flats: Man found dead near lake in park
The body of a man has been found near a lake in a north-east London park.
The man was discovered "unresponsive" after police were called to Leyton Flats, a popular area of parkland near Leytonstone, at 08:30 GMT.
Paramedics also attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Forensic work is taking place in the area and the Met said officers were working to locate his next of kin.
The man's death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
The body was discovered in woodland area between Hollow Pond and Snaresbrook Road.
A post mortem examination will take place later this week.
