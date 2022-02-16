Greenwich murder probe after woman's body found
A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a home in south-east London.
The woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was discovered at a property in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, at about 20:25 GMT on 14 February.
Metropolitan Police said she had multiple injuries and a post-mortem examination was due to take place. Her next of kin have not yet been informed.
No arrests have been made, the force added.
