Hackney drive-by shooting: Police appeal over 2006 killing
Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information on a fatal drive-by shooting of a man in east London more than 15 years ago.
Darren Ogiste, 20, was gunned down as he walked with friends along Stoke Newington Church Street, Hackney, at about 01:00 GMT on 9 November 2006.
An unknown gunman fired six or seven shots into the group of friends.
Officers have arrested five males in connection with the investigation but no-one has been charged.
After the attack, Mr Ogiste's group scattered in different directions in a bid to escape the attack.
Mr Ogiste and a friend fled along the street but he fell to the ground near Church Street Supermarket. He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.
Mr Ogiste's friend was also shot although he survived his injuries.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "Sixteen years have passed since Darren was murdered, but no murder investigation is ever closed and my team and I remain committed to getting justice for Darren and his family.
"Sixteen birthdays, Christmases, and countless other family occasions that he should have been a part of but never got to be.
"But I believe there are people who have information that could bring them justice and help ease that pain.
"Over the years allegiances change and people who once might have stayed silent, through fear, or loyalty, may now be thinking differently."