Storm Eunice: Trains cancelled and power cuts in London
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital, trees have been felled and homes left without power as Storm Eunice has battered London with gusts of up to 90mph.
He was hurt when a concrete flagstone and railings fell from Mercury House, opposite the Old Vic theatre in Waterloo. His condition is not known.
Sections of the London Underground are suspended, while over-ground trains in and out of London have been cancelled.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to "please stay at home".
All train journeys are being affected by Storm Eunice, according to Network Rail, and passengers have been advised not to travel.
In the south-east of England 21 train operators have suspended some or all services.
Seven London Underground and Overground lines plus TfL Rail and tram services have been disrupted.
This is due to a combination of "items blowing on to the track" and damage to power lines, Transport for London said.
On the District line, there is no service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon, Barking and Upminster, High Street Kensington and Edgware Road with severe delays on the rest of the line.
The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge on the M25 has closed, leading to increased traffic in the area.
Fallen trees were blocking lanes earlier on the A40 near Hangar Lane and the M40 near Wycombe.
Scaffolding has fallen on to Walworth Road, near Elephant and Castle, leading to bus diversions.
Winds of up to 70mph have been recorded at Heathrow Airport.
All flights to and from City Airport have been grounded. Flights are still landing at Gatwick and Heathrow, though many are being diverted or cancelled.
Dome shredding getting worse
The fabric covering of the 02 arena in Greenwich has ripped in the high winds.
Witness Mala Sharma said it happened "right in front of my eyes".
She said "more and more parts are getting ripped off", adding "It's going to be a safety issue for people around".
About 20 homes have lost power in Richmond-upon-Thames, in SW18 and SW14 postcodes, according to UK Power Networks, which manages electricity cables.
Properties in Wembley and Romford are also experiencing power outages.
UK Power Networks says its linesmen are "ready to start repairing damaged lines and we will restore as many power supplies as possible by remote control".
London homes have been damaged by flying debris and falling trees.
London Fire Brigade says bike sheds have been blown over and it has been taking calls about fallen trees.
The brigade adds that if a tree has fallen to the ground then the local council should be called.
