Murder accused in court over 2017 Enfield stabbing
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over a street stabbing.
Jarrad Spence-Robinson, 24, also known as O'Field, is accused of killing Seun McMillan on 2 May 2017.
Mr McMillan, 23, was attacked in Enfield, north London, as he walked towards his house with friends. He was stabbed once in the chest.
Mr Spence-Robinson, who was detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, was remanded into custody at the Old Bailey until a hearing set for May.
Members of the victim's family sat in court for the preliminary hearing, where the prosecution alleged that the defendant knew Mr McMillan.
The court heard Mr Spence-Robinson, from Enfield, had driven to the scene in Cowper Gardens with a large knife in order to attack him after a falling out.
Judge Sarah Munro QC set a plea and trial preparation hearing for 6 May.
