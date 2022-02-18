Jeffrey Wegbe: Kilburn gun killers not caught despite reward
- Published
Police have been unable to bring a prosecution over the killing of a man who was shot through his front door in north London - despite a £20,000 reward being put up.
An inquest has heard how Jeffrey Wegbe, 26, was shot in the early hours of 12 August 2020 in an attack his family described as "senseless".
Police arrested two men in September 2021, but no charges were brought.
On Friday, a coroner recorded Mr Wegbe's death as an unlawful killing.
North London Coroner's Court was told he had been in the road outside his home in Hansel Road, Kilburn, shortly before being attacked.
Two men arrived in a car, and began to chase him on foot.
Shot in chest
Mr Wegbe ran inside his home, but was shot four times in the chest with two separate firearms, the court heard.
He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards despite the efforts of paramedics.
The two men are believed to have left the scene in the car.
Announcing the reward in August 2021, Det Insp James Howarth said the Met's investigation "continues to make progress, despite the time that has passed since Jeffrey's murder".
However, giving evidence at the hearing Det Sgt Steve Ramshaw said "there has been insufficient evidence to proceed with anyone at this stage".