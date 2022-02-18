Murder inquiry launched as man fatally stabbed in Edgware
A murder inquiry is taking place after a man was fatally stabbed in Edgware, northwest London.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, during Friday evening.
Paramedics tried to save the man, but he died from his wounds before he could be taken to hospital.
His family has been informed, although formal identification has not yet taken place. No arrests have yet been made but a crime scene has been set up.
An investigation has been launched, police said.