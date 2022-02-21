Storm Eunice: O2 arena remains closed due to damaged roof
London's O2 arena will remain closed until Friday after sections of the roof were shredded by Storm Eunice's winds.
The Greenwich landmark was evacuated on Friday as gusts of up to 80mph (130km/h) battered the building.
Two concerts at the south-east London venue by rapper Dave have been cancelled "to give us time to carry out some necessary works on our roof" the O2 said in a statement.
"We're not quite looking our best," a spokesperson added.
Friday's UB40 concert is expected to go ahead as planned.
Formerly known as the Millennium Dome, the O2 arena, which opened in 2000, has the second-highest capacity of any indoor venue in the UK behind the Manchester Arena.
The venue was renamed the O2 in 2007 and also hosts sporting events, including basketball at the 2012 London Olympics. It contains a cinema and a range of shops and restaurants.
Many of London's rail companies are advising against travel on Monday due to Storm Franklin, the UK's third storm in a week following on from Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley before that.
Parts of the London Overground have been suspended due to damage caused by storms Eunice and Franklin, the latter of which is bringing further high winds and a yellow weather warning to the capital.