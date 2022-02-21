Abraham Badru: Shooting victim lived in fear after halting rape, inquest told
- Published
The mother of a man who was shot dead outside his home has told an inquest her son had lived in fear after helping to convict a gang of rapists.
Abraham Badru was 14 years old when he rescued a woman being attacked by a group of people he knew in east London.
Ronke Ali Badru, Mr Badru's mother, told St Pancras Coroner's Court, he had begun receiving threatening messages after the group was arrested.
Twelve years later he was shot dead in Hackney, east London, on 25 March 2018.
The inquest heard the 26-year-old's killing, outside his home, remained unsolved.
In 2009, Mr Badru received a Met Police bravery award after he saved a woman from being gang-raped at a party, later giving evidence against her attackers, the coroner's court heard.
Ms Badru said threatening messages began immediately after the rape suspects were arrested, and told the inquest: "Abraham was receiving messages saying 'you're dead meat, you're a snitch'.
"He was so scared, he stopped going out."
Years later his car was also vandalised, which had worried him, she said.
He moved to Bristol to study for his A-levels, out of fear for his life, but returned to London to look for work in 2016 after completing his Masters degree, and then went by the name "Prince", the inquest heard.
Ms Badru told the inquest she originally begged police not to make her young son give evidence against the rapists. She said she was told the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) would charge her with perverting the course of justice if she intervened.
The night he died, Mr Badru, a personal trainer, was on the phone with a woman when he was fatally shot as he unloaded items from the boot of his car, shortly after 23.00 BST.
Det Sgt Matthew Bennet told the inquest the woman on the phone "described hearing a number of loud bangs, then hearing the sound of screeching tyres".
"She was completely unaware of what had taken place."
Police said the gang rape suspects all had alibis for the night Mr Badru was killed, while other lines of investigation - including relating to the women he was speaking to in the months before he died - drew a blank, the inquest was told.
Det Sgt Bennett said: "We still haven't, to this day, identified any links to the murder or any motive.
"We couldn't find anyone who had a particular grudge or vendetta against him.
"It has just been a wall of silence in relation to the murder investigation."
The inquest continues.