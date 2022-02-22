Jacob Lennon: Mother and partner deny involvement in toddler's death
- Published
A woman and her boyfriend have denied being involved in the sadistic abuse and death of her 15-month-old boy.
Jacob Lennon died after he suffered a severe head injury at the family home in Putney, south-west London, in August 2019, the Old Bailey heard.
His mother, Louise Lennon, 31, is charged with child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.
Her boyfriend, Jake Drummond, 32, is charged with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
At a plea hearing, the couple, who have separate addresses in Wandsworth, south London, denied the charges.
The court heard the toddler was found collapsed early on the morning of 27 August after receiving a 999 call that he was not breathing.
He was taken to a west London hospital and pronounced dead at 07:22 BST.
A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as a severe head injury, but also revealed a series of alleged historic injuries, including to his genitals, suggesting "systematic abuse", the Old Bailey heard.
The prosecution allege Jacob's death was the culmination of concerted sadistic series of assaults.
Mr Drummond, who is not the baby's father and is in custody, and Ms Lennon, who has been released on conditional bail, face a trial starting on 6 February 2023.