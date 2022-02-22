Woman arrested in Enfield murder investigation
A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another woman was found dead in Enfield, north London.
The victim, 58, was was discovered in a residential property on Church Street on Monday evening.
Police officers were called at 20:32 GMT to reports of a woman being injured, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met said it was working to identify the woman's next of kin.
Ch Supt Simon Crick said he was "deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life".
He added: "Extra officers will remain in the area over the coming days.
"I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them or to contact us."
