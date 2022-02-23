London indecent exposures: Bald roller skater sought by police
- Published
Police are searching for a bald man who has exposed himself to women while wearing roller skates.
The man has approached seven women, most of whom were walking alone, in London before exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately, the Met Police said.
The most recent incident took place on Regent's Canal, north-west London, at about 22:00 GMT on 26 January.
Police have now released an e-fit of the man, who is described as 6ft tall.
The Met said he had only once approached a woman who was not on her own.
The other six indecent exposures took place at the following times:
- 19:45 GMT on Friday 14 January in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1
- 21:30 GMT on Thursday 13 January in Wapping Woods, E1
- 00:20 GMT on Friday 7 January in Park Lane, W1
- 05:20 GMT on Tuesday 4 January in Praed Street, W2
- 02:30 GMT on Thursday 2 December 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1
- 01:00 GMT on Saturday 4 December 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.