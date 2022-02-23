London Underground: Two 24-hour Tube strikes will go ahead, union says
- Published
Two 24-hour Tube strikes will go ahead after peace talks with transport bosses broke down, the RMT union has said.
Some 10,000 London Underground workers who are union members have been told to walk out at 00:01 GMT on 1 and 3 March.
The dispute is over plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut up to 600 station posts to save money.
RMT bosses also voiced workers' concerns over pay, pensions and working conditions. It is separate to the ongoing Night Tube strikes over rotas.
TfL has yet to comment on the RMT's latest announcement but has previously said action would likely cause major disruption.
Walkouts are due to run from 00:01 GMT until 23:59 on both days, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.
The announcement comes two days after the government agreed to continue its bailout for Transport for London (TfL) because of the impact of the pandemic, while a deal is worked out to secure its long-term funding.
"Our members will be taking strike action next week because a financial crisis at London Underground Limited has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts' agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and pensions. The sheer scale of that threat was confirmed in talks yesterday.
"Politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis," he added.
"These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods."
Mr Lynch said the union remained available at talks to resolve the dispute.
When news of the potential strikes was announced earlier in February, TfL warned industrial action was likely to cause major disruption across the transport network.
Speaking at the time, London Underground director Andy Lord "no proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out".
"The devastating impact of the pandemic on TfL finances has made a programme of change urgently necessary and we need the RMT to work with us, rather than disrupting London's recovery."
Meanwhile, the ongoing Night Tube strikes continue on the Central and Victoria lines every Friday and Saturday night until 19 June as part of a separate dispute.