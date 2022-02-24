Dippy the dinosaur set to return to Natural History Museum
- Published
Dippy the dinosaur is to return to the Natural History Museum (NHM) after four years on tour across the UK.
The 26m (85ft) long skeleton was seen by more than two million people in cities including Glasgow, Belfast and Cardiff after being dismantled in 2017.
The replica of the diplodocus will go on display in Kensington, west London, as part of an exhibition from May.
"We know that Dippy has been missed by both visitors and staff at the museum," said Clare Matterson from the NHM.
"It feels fantastic to have the beloved diplodocus cast back for this very special free temporary installation," the executive director of engagement added.
Dippy, who was first put on display in London in 1905, was previously in the museum's main entrance hall, but was replaced with a skeleton of a blue whale.
The species lived sometime between 156 and 145 million years ago and belongs to a group called sauropods, meaning "lizard feet".
Dippy was originally installed at the museum after King Edward VII expressed a desire to have his own Diplodocus specimen while visiting the home of the American industrialist Andrew Carnegie.
Mr Carnegie owned the bones of a specimen found in Wyoming in 1899 and created a cast replica for the King.
Dippy Returns: The nation's favourite dinosaur will run from 27 May until December 2022. It will be free to visit but tickets have to be booked in advance.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk