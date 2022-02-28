Tube strikes: Two more 24-hour walkouts due to go ahead
London is bracing for its first Tube strikes since all government coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
About 10,000 London Underground workers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out at 00:01 GMT on Tuesday and Thursday.
Unlike November's industrial action, all lines will be affected.
The dispute is over plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut up to 600 station posts, as well as concerns over pay, pensions and working conditions.
TfL has described the action as "extremely disappointing" and urged the RMT to "get around the table with us".
It added that no jobs would be lost as part of the proposals but vacancies would not be backfilled.
Conciliation service Acas has been in touch with both parties.
Walkouts are due to take place between 00:01 and 23:59 on both days. The action is separate to the ongoing Night Tube strikes, which are in a dispute over rotas and due to continue until 19 June.
November saw London's most widespread strike action in three years, affecting six lines.
On Friday, the government agreed to extend a TfL bailout until the end of June.
Analysis
By BBC transport correspondent Tom Edwards
This is the big one and the big issue in these strikes is the potential threat over pensions which the unions regard as sacrosanct and untouchable.
There's also anger that 600 posts are being closed. As part of the financial support agreed between TfL and DfT, the mayor agreed to look at TfL's pension scheme.
In 2021, TfL paid £375m into the pension. Some in government regard it as being too costly and too generous.
An independent review is currently being carried out but there are no proposals at the moment on what to do with it.
However, even proposed changes to the pension scheme cause fury from the transport unions.
The RMT regards the pension as a key part of the benefits of working at TfL and the unions says any change will be met with strike action.
The most recent financial deal from government talks about the mayor moving the pension scheme to a more "sustainable financial position" so it is very difficult to see how this can be resolved.
And more industrial action seems very likely.
