PC Adam Zaman: Met officer accused of rape has case dismissed
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer who was charged with rape has had his case dismissed at court.
PC Adam Zaman, 28, was accused of raping a woman while off-duty at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London, in October last year.
The Royal Courts of Justice was told the Crown had conceded there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.
The Met said a misconduct review will still be carried out.
PC Zaman, who has served with the Met Police since 2016, remains suspended from duty, the force added.
The 28-year-old previously denied the rape allegation during a court appearance in November 2021.
'No further evidence'
At an earlier hearing Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyers alleged that PC Zaman had shown the woman his warrant card and told her he was an officer when they met at a club in Romford, before they travelled to the hotel together.
The woman had sent concerned texts to friends and British Transport Police during the journey, prosecutors said.
They added that PC Zaman showed his warrant card to hotel staff, who were concerned because the woman was intoxicated.
On Thursday, prosecutor Allison Hunter QC told the court: "After undertaking an objective review of all of the evidence the prosecution has taken the decision to offer no further evidence in this case."
Ms Hunter said there were matters of "significant concern" that when "objectively assessed" alongside representations from PC Zaman meant there was no longer a "realistic" prospect of conviction.
She explained the decision had been made at the "highest levels".
A CPS spokesman added: "As part of our continuous review of this case, we have carefully considered material submitted to us by the police and have concluded that our legal test is no longer met."
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb directed that a not guilty verdict be recorded.
'Thorough investigation'
PC Zaman was not present at the Royal Courts of Justice to hear proceedings against him had been formally dropped.
The complainant, who retains her right to anonymity, has been consulted about the decision. She has also been informed of her right to have the case reviewed, the court heard.
Det Ch Insp Colin Bishop said City of London Police had carried out a "thorough investigation".
He added: "The decision to discontinue the case was made by the CPS and it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk