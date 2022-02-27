Lucas Opanuga: Helicopter used in search to find missing man
- Published
The Met Police has used the force's helicopter to try to find a young man who has been missing since Tuesday.
Lucas Opanuga, 21, was last seen by his family at about 16:00 GMT when he left the family home in Southgate to go to shops in Enfield, north London.
His parents, Larissa and Adetola, have appealed directly to their son to contact them.
In a statement, they said: "Wherever you are Lucas, we love you so much and we want you to be safe."
They added: "We really want to help you and we miss you so much."
Mr Opanuga, a Portsmouth University student who had returned home to London on 8 February, has been described as a light-skinned black man, 6ft 2ins (1.9m) tall and of slim build. When he was last seen, he was wearing a yellow hooded top.
Police officers have been searching the EN9 postcode area but have found no trace of him. On Saturday the helicopter searched Epping Forest.
Det Sgt Marc Robinson of the Met's North Area Safeguarding team said officers were doing all they could to find the 21-year-old.
"We are extremely concerned for Lucas's welfare - if you may have seen him, please get in touch immediately."