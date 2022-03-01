Ukraine crisis: 'This place will always remain Ukraine'
By Michael McKenzie & Sam Francis
BBC London
As an artist, Mark Neville has dedicated a decade to documenting Ukrainians. As Russian forces massed on the border he rushed to capture their lives in the shadow of a growing threat. His experiences leave him convinced "10 million Russian troops" could not capture Ukraine.
The love affair began in a military hospital in Kyiv.
London-born photographer Mark Neville had been invited to Ukraine following the publication of his book Battle Against Stigma, which documented war trauma and the mental health struggles of veterans.
"I instantly fell in love with Ukraine - with [Ukrainians] resilience, with their bravery, with the culture, with the food, with the architecture, with the design," he said.
"Every time I had the opportunity to come back, I would take it.
"Eventually I thought 'what am I doing living in London when I could be living in Kyiv where my heart is'."
Mr Neville permanently moved to Ukraine in October 2020 and dedicated himself to capturing daily life in his new home.
His work has covered holidaymakers on the beaches of Odessa, Roma communities on the Hungarian border, churchgoers and nightclubbers of Kyiv, and civilians and soldiers living on the frontline in Eastern Ukraine.
In the build-up to war, he brought together 80 photos for his new book 'Stop Tanks With Books'. The book calls on the international community to urgently support Ukraine and help deter further Russian aggression.
Thousands of conversations, hours of research and hundreds of photos later Mr Neville knows one things about Ukrainians for sure - "They will not give up".
"You can have 10 million Russian troops invade. This place will always remain Ukraine," he said.
"You just feel it. I talk to teenage girls, to old people and everyone feels the same."
As Russian forces began to pepper Kyiv with artillery Mr Neville was forced to flee his home.
"We drove for twenty-four hours solid" to get to safety in Lviv western Ukraine, he said.
Despite escalating tensions he has no plans to leave though.
"Of course, there is a good chance that I will lose my home and my possessions. But I live in Ukraine and my heart is in Ukraine," he said.
"This is where I belong."
Through his photos Mr Neville hopes to spark a shift in public opinion, establishing an emotional connection with the people of Ukraine.
'Stop Tanks With Books' was published only four days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
Mr Neville is sending out 750 complimentary copies of the book to key policymakers, ambassadors, members of parliament and those involved directly in peace talks.
"These people deserve our help," he said.
"Only now is Europe beginning to see how incredibly brave and resilient these people are."
"It's art that changes people's feelings and that is what this book needs to do in some way.
"It's not politicians, it's a poem about the World War One by Siegfried Sassoon, or a song about the Vietnam war.
"We have to end this war."