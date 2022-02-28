Met officer fined after admitting soliciting prostitute
A serving Met Police officer has pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute, according to the force.
PC Tristan Downing, 38, was arrested, whilst off duty, during a police operation in Edmonton, north London, against people exploiting sex workers on 14 January.
He received a £450 fine at Westminster Magistrates' Court, on Monday.
PC Downing now faces misconduct proceedings and has been put on restricted duties.
Commander Andy Carter said: "The Met is committed to rooting out all officers who break the law or are involved in dishonest or disreputable behaviour."
