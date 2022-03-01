Jamie Gilbey: Murder inquiry over man wanted in connection with robberies
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a 20-year-old man was found dead in a south London park more a month after he was reported missing.
Detectives said the victim, believed to be Jamie Gilbey, was discovered in South Norwood Country Park on Sunday.
Mr Gilbey, from the Crystal Palace area, was last seen on 27 January and had been wanted over a number of robbery offences.
Police added that the 20-year-old had "come to harm".
'Distraught'
Det Insp Melanie Pressley said his loved ones are "distraught" and need answers about what has happened.
She said: "We fully recognise this news and the police presence in the park will cause considerable concern to local people.
"However I want to say that we do not believe there to be any wider risk to members of the community.
"This is a fast-moving and complex investigation, and we're following a number of positive leads as we work to establish what has happened to Jamie."
The force said officers had found a number of suspicious items at the location on Sunday afternoon.
The items have been sent for further analysis and detectives await more information.
Officers remain in the area of Love Lane and searches are ongoing, but police said detectives will not be discussing any further details around the discovery at this stage.
The force said officers are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and no arrests have been made.