London Tube strike: Pinch and a punch on first day of the month
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
London's first Tube strike since all government Covid restrictions were lifted brings a double dose of gloom to many Londoners.
It's the first day of March, so the traditional pinch and punch for the first of the month feels particularly apt.
The pinch is because fares have risen, so commuters - especially those on lower incomes who do not have the option to work from home - will feel this latest hit in their pockets amid higher costs rising elsewhere due to inflation.
Zone 1 fares now cost £2.50 and buses are up to £1.65 - both increased by 10p - with a 3.8% rise in the daily pay-as-you-go cap.
The punch, undoubtedly, is being felt by Londoners left struggling to get around this morning - with buses bulging and many unable to move anywhere fast due to heavy traffic.
For the tens of thousand of commuters arriving at Charing Cross station by rail from Kent, Sussex and south-east London, it was busier than usual on the concourse.
With all Tube entrances closed because there are no Northern or Bakerloo line services here - or on any part of the line - queues snaked from the bus stops and the taxi rank.
What did those, many of them under umbrellas, make of the first of two 24-hour walkouts this week?
The cabbie
"Fantastic" said the first black cab driver I spoke to before raising his thumb and driving off towards a red traffic light.
But, other than Uber drivers, traffic is probably black cabbies' biggest foe, so it's not all plain sailing.
"I wish it wasn't happening" said another. "Sitting in traffic, nose to tail all day long with some people just moaning.
"There's lots of business but you can't move to do it so I'd rather not have it."
The professional
Alexis George is a wheelchair user who would normally be at Oxford Circus within 20 minutes. Instead she will spend that period of time just waiting in a "really inconvenient" queue for taxis.
She said: "I'm normally the first one in the queue. It's difficult, tricky and not normally like this.
"Today I'm going to be late. This is the only mode of transport to get to work and I don't usually use the Tube because there is no step-free access at Charing Cross."
The head of health and safety at her Oxford Street company is preparing for further disruption due to Thursday's planned action.
She added: "Unfortunately, I have meetings on Thursday as well so it's going to happen all over again."
The businessman
Walk along Villiers Street, the main artery linking Charing Cross and Embankment station, and there's barely a soul to be seen at rush hour.
"Just look at it" says James Keeper, a barista at Blues and Royals coffee company on Embankment, which has been in his family since 1947.
He arrived at 06:00 GMT as usual but the lack of footfall is proving costly.
"We rely on the station being open. What's affected us as well, is not only the station being closed, but they've shut the gates preventing people from walking through which pushes people away from us."
Does the former firefighter of 15 years stand with those taking industrial action?
"From a selfish point of view, I don't want them to go on strike because it affects my business.
"But sometimes it is the only course of action so as much as it's no good to me, there may well be a valid reason why they're doing it."
The graduate
Lenette Asket, who would normally take a Jubilee line train to Bond Street for her job at Selfridges, tells me the situation is "crazy" and "a big inconvenience".
She has tried ordering an Uber but to no avail, watched multiple buses sail past - and therefore will be at least 40 minutes late.
"I'm on my probation - I just got a grad job out of uni," the 23-year-old added.
Does this Londoner have any solidarity with the 10,000 workers taking industrial action?
"I understand they have their issues and want their policies to be fixed but it's a big inconvenience to me, so right now I'm not really bothered."
