Met Police: Retired PC Stephen Kyere denies 2004 rape and assault
A retired Met police constable has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in south-west London nearly 18 years ago.
At the Old Bailey, Stephen Kyere, 56, from Ashford, Kent, denied the rape, attempted rape and indecent assault of the same woman in Teddington between 11 and 14 April, 2004.
Mr Kyere worked for Hammersmith and Fulham police but the Met said he was off duty when the woman was attacked.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The defendant was told he was likely to be tried at the Old Bailey before a High Court judge, with the possibility the trial date could be brought forward, depending on availability.
A further case management hearing before Judge Lucraft was set for 16 May.
Mr Kyere, who retired from the force in March 2021, spoke at the hearing only to confirm his identity and enter pleas. He was granted continued unconditional bail.