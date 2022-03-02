London Tube strike: Passengers face severe disruption after RMT action
Eight out of 11 London Underground lines are continuing to run a reduced service, following a huge strike by 10,000 Tube workers.
Members of the RMT union walked out for 24 hours on Tuesday in a dispute over job losses and pensions.
The majority of the network was shut and transport chiefs said not to travel before at least 07:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The Central, Victoria and Waterloo and City lines are running but other lines have "severe" or "minor" delays.
Nineteen Tube stations, including Nine Elms, Tottenham Hale, Hendon Central and Lambeth North, were shut earlier "while the service recovered from strike action by the RMT", but only East Acton remains closed.
The disruption to rush-hour travel also affected the London Overground, which continues to operate a "reduced service", and Docklands Light Railway (DLR), which was part-suspended earlier but is now running.
Trams and TfL Rail were unaffected.
Transport for London (TfL) had warned customers to avoid travelling in the early morning and to aim to make their journeys later in the day.
Further disruption is expected all day on Thursday, when another 24-hour strike is set to take place, with TfL bosses advising customers to work from home if they can and that disruption is likely to continue into Friday morning.
