Dame Cressida Dick: Sadiq Khan 'yet to meet' Priti Patel over new Met boss
- Published
The Mayor of London says he is yet to meet the Home Secretary about replacing the new commissioner of the Met Police.
Previous commissioner Dame Cressida Dick quit in February.
She said she had to resign after Sadiq Khan made it clear to her he had no confidence in her leadership.
Mr Khan told BBC Radio London's Eddie Nestor although he is yet to meet with Priti Patel, the pair "have been in contact" about Dame Cressida's successor.
"We need to make sure we get the adverts right and are drawing up a long list and a short list," Mr Khan said.
"We have not met yet, but we have been in contact."
Previously, Ms Patel clashed with the mayor over how events around Dame Cressida's resignation unfolded on 10 February.
Several controversies, which included the handling of the Sarah Everard vigil, the delay in investigating Downing Street parties, and a report by the police watchdog revealing it had discovered a culture of misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment at one central London station, all cast the force in a poor light.
Before Dame Cressida resigned, Mr Khan placed her "on notice" after the damning police watchdog report.
He ordered Dame Cressida to "come up with an effective plan urgently" to address "the clear examples of racist, sexist, misogynistic, discriminatory practices" within the police force.
The pair were due to meet after Dame Cressida gave an interview on BBC Radio London saying she had no intention of stepping down, but she resigned hours later.
Home Office sources told the BBC they were "astounded" that the "days and weeks" for Cressida Dick to sort out the Met turned into "less than 48 hours".