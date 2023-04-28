Sgt Matiu Ratana: Man denies murdering Met Police officer
- Published
A man has denied murdering Metropolitan Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was shot dead while on duty in south London.
Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, 54, was shot in the chest as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020.
Louis De Zoysa, from Banstead, Surrey, has been in hospital after being shot in the neck during the incident.
Mr De Zoysa, 25, appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link to plead not guilty.
The defendant was in a wheelchair, with his right arm in a sling and was assisted by an intermediary.
He entered his plea by holding up a whiteboard with the words "not guilty" written on it.
Mr De Zoysa is currently a patient at the nearby St Andrews Healthcare, a brain injury hospital.
A trial date was set for 6 June, to take place in Northampton.
New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana was two months away from being eligible for retirement when he died.
In the days after his death, the then-Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick described Sgt Ratana as a "talented officer" who was "big in heart".
"Matt spent very nearly 30 years as a uniformed police officer serving the public of London," Dame Cressida said.
"He will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and the rugby world," she added.
