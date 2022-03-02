Merton Council announces plan to end contract with Russian-owned Gazprom
- Published
Merton Council plans to end its contract with Russian energy company Gazprom due to atrocities being committed in Ukraine.
Gazprom, which has supplied the council's buildings with energy for eight years, is due to begin a new £1m one-year contract on 1 April.
The council is now in discussions with other energy suppliers.
Mark Allison, leader of Merton Council, said: "Any small step we can take is a step that must be taken."
"The atrocities being carried out by Russia are horrific, and know I speak for everyone associated with Merton Council and the borough when I say we stand steadfastly with the people of Ukraine.
"I am also today writing to the government to ask for urgent changes to the laws around who councils can choose to do business with," he added.
The south London council said it had no choice but to enter a contract with Gazprom after no other companies responded to the contract procurement process.
Gazprom, which is majority-owned by the Russian state, is the world's largest natural gas supplier.
It is run by Alexei Miller, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2019, Gazprom became the country's top publicly-traded company.
On Tuesday, Suffolk County Council announced its plans to end a £10m contract with the state-owned energy supplier.
Gazprom has been approached for comment.