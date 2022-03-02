Holborn crash: Female cyclist dies near notorious London junction
- Published
A female cyclist in her 30s has been killed near Holborn Tube station in a rush-hour collision with a HGV on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Kingsway at 10:08 GMT but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cyclist, who has not been named, is the first person to die cycling in London in 2022 and the sixth to die in the Holborn area in nine years.
The Met said no arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
Det Sgt Rebecca Collens said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.
"We are especially keen to speak to a woman who handed in the victim's mobile phone after it fell to the floor during the collision," he said.
The Met also appealed for any dashcam recordings that may have captured the collision.
London Cycling Campaign announced a vigil will be held at Holborn in memory of the victim at on Friday at 18:00 GMT.
It tweeted: "Tragic news today. Just six months after London Cycling Campaign protest there following Dr Marta Krawiec's death."
Children's paediatric allergy consultant Dr Krawiec, 41, died on 4 August, after a collision with a HGV, also in Holborn.
The latest collision happened at the junction of High Holborn and Procter Street, close to Kingsway and Holborn Tube station's side entrance.
'Devastated'
London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said he was "devastated" adding that his "top priority" is to make London's roads safer.
He said: "We're working closely with Camden Council to make safety improvements to the junction further north on Holborn Gyratory, where Dr Krawiec was killed.
"We've got a permanent plan for improvements to the whole area, but uncertainty around TfL's funding due to Covid forced us to pause."
Roads in London were busier on Tuesday due to a Tube strike which was held across the capital.
Location technology firm TomTom said at 09:00 the level of road congestion was 119%, which is the highest figure for the capital this year. The level was 80% at the same time last week.
Figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions, TomTom said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk