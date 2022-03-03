Lucas Opanuga: Body found in search for missing student
Police searching for missing student Luca Opanuga have found a body in an area of woodland.
The 21-year-old University of Portsmouth student was last seen by his family on 22 February when he left the family home in Southgate, north London.
On Wednesday, officers found the body of a man in Waltham Abbey, Essex.
Formal identification awaits but Mr Opanuga's family has been updated with the development. Inquiries into his disappearance are continuing.
