Jamie Gilbey: Man charged with murder of robbery suspect
A man has been charged with the murder of a robbery suspect who has been missing for several weeks.
Dejour Jones, 24, was arrested on Thursday in relation to the death of Jamie Gilbey, 20, who was last seen on 27 January.
A crime scene is place at South Norwood Country Park in Croydon, where officers are continuing to search lakes.
Police want people who have used the lakes or nearby paths there to report any recent suspicious activity.
'Distraught'
Officers also want to hear from people who have have witnessed any suspicious on nearby roads, including Auckland Road, Sylvan Road and Woodvale Avenue.
On Sunday, police found a number of items near Love Lane, which are being analysed as part of their investigation.
Mr Gilbey, from the Crystal Palace area of south London, was wanted by police in connection with a number of robberies and is the subject of a missing person's inquiry.
Det Insp Melanie Pressley previously said his loved ones were "distraught" by his disappearance and needed answers about what had happened.
Mr Jones, of no fixed address, is due at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.