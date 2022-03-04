Mother guilty of causing death of baby daughter in 'chaotic' home
A mother who searched "I want to give up my child" on the internet has been convicted of causing her death.
Harrow Crown Court heard Fartun Jamal, 25, kept her baby daughter Nafahat in a "chaotic and dirty" home in Brent.
The 11-month-old died on 13 March 2019 of a chest infection after weeks of neglect at the hands of Jamal.
Jamal was found guilty of causing Nafahat's death by neglect and two counts of child cruelty in relation to Nafahat.
She was also convicted of a third count of child cruelty in relation to another child.
The mother made a series of web searches, including "I can't cope with my child anymore" and "I want to give up my child", while living with the baby in early 2019.
She knew Nafahat was unwell with a "very high temperature" and poor appetite but failed to take her to a doctor, jurors were told.
Visitors in the weeks leading up to the baby's death recalled her cot was broken and the flat was overrun with takeaway boxes, dirty plates and nappies.
On 22 February, social services attended the property after concerns were raised by a babysitter.
However, they warned Jamal ahead of their visit and, when they arrived, they found the flat was clean and the situation had improved.
A second social services visit, without warning, was planned for the day Nafahat died.
When paramedics were called to the property by a neighbour, Jamal told them she had found her daughter's body after having a dream the baby had "stopped breathing".
Jamal had an abusive upbringing and moved to the UK from Somalia at a young age without her mother, jurors heard.
She told the court she became "depressed" and "anxious" due to being a parent with little support.
Jamal will be sentenced at a later date.