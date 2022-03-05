Hundreds gather in Trafalgar Square to protest Ukraine invasion
- Published
Hundreds have gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators held a banner outside the National Gallery reading: "When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you ladies & gents."
The protest began with the singing of Ukraine's national anthem and prayer.
Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the papal nuncio to Great Britain, led the prayer, saying: "Today we are all Ukrainians."
Others carried placards saying "Putin terrorist" and "Protect Ukraine, save Europe", and many were draped in the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine.
The rally comes on the 10th day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as the heavy bombardment of many cities by Russian forces continues and refugees stream out of the country to join the more than a million who have already fled.
Russian forces continued to shell the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday, despite agreeing to a ceasefire just hours earlier.