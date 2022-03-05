London march: Hundreds call for an end to violence against women
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to call for an end to violence against women and girls.
Million Women Rise supporters met outside Charing Cross police station and marched to Scotland Yard to "highlight the harming of women by police".
They chanted and carried signs reading "Women's rights are human rights" and "Girls just wanna have equal rights".
The movement's founder said violence against women was "widespread".
Sabrina Qureshi, said: "We need change. From the disproportionate number of police officers who are offenders against women, to the clear back-slapping culture of hate, evidenced from the locker room to social media.
"We demand accountability. We demand a total overhaul and rethink of what and who the police are for."
She said the movement's aim was to "go to the police front door" to highlight Met Police cases, including two murdered sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, whose bodies were dishonoured by police officers.
Ms Qureshi said the protest was also against the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer as well as highlighting the collapse in women's trust in the police.
Ms Qureshi said she believed there was "racism, misogyny, ableism and homophobia" in the ranks.
"Whole sections of our communities know that we cannot rely on the police if we need to report domestic or sexual violence," she added.
In November, the Met announced an action plan for regaining women's trust.
It has introduced "predatory offenders' units" and 650 high-visibility patrols have been deployed to "hotspots" where women have said they feel unsafe.
Met Commander Rachel Williams said the force had come under "intense scrutiny" in the past year and that "we absolutely hear loud and clear from our communities that trust has been eroded and we must do more".
The force is launching a "walk and talk" initiative to help rebuild public trust on International Women's Day on 8 March.