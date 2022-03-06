BBC News

Met Police hunt man over Ukraine collection box stolen from cafe

Published
Image source, Met Police
Image caption,
Witnesses saw a man placing an object in a car and he was photographed as he ran around to the other side

Police are searching for a man they would like to speak to after a Ukraine collection box was stolen.

The fundraising box, which contained about £100, was taken from the Sawmill café in West Ham Lane, Stratford in east London at about 12:00 GMT on Thursday, the Met Police said.

A staff member chased the thief who was driven away in a car, the force said.

Witnesses provided police with a photograph of a man they said placed an object in a car.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is urged to call 101.

