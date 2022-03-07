Woman dies following bus collision in central London
- Published
A woman has died after being knocked down by a bus near Oxford Street in central London.
The collision happened in Margaret Street, at its junction with Regent Street, at about 12:40 GMT.
Officers and the London Fire Brigade attended, but the pedestrian died shortly afterwards at the scene, the Met said.
Her family are yet to be informed.
Roads in the area remain closed.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.