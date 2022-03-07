Dizzee Rascal: Ex-boxer David Haye gives evidence at rapper's assault trial
- Published
Former world champion boxer David Haye has described rapper Dizzee Rascal as "calm and collected" in evidence at the grime artist's assault trial.
The musician, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, is accused of attacking Cassandra Jones at a property in Streatham, south London, in June 2021.
Mr Hayes told Wimbledon Magistrates' Court he had never seen Mr Mills, 36, "display any signs of anger".
Mr Mills, of Sevenoaks in Kent, denies assault by beating.
Ms Jones and Mr Mills, whose songs include Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, had two children together before they split up in February 2021.
The court heard Mr Mills allegedly "barged" his way into Ms Jones' house after dropping off their daughter.
He then put his forehead against Ms Jones' and "pushed her to the ground", the court heard.
At the trial, a statement from Mr Haye, who has known the artist for more than 10 years, was read as evidence of Mr Mills' good character.
The former heavyweight world champion said: "I would describe Dylan as a stand-up and down-to-earth kind of man.
"Dylan is a very easy individual to get along with.
"I have never seen Dylan lose his temper nor display any signs of anger.
"He was always calm and collected, he would not let anything fluster him."
'Calm and collected'
The court also heard from Mr Mills' ex-girlfriend, Tanya Chehrehnegary.
She told the court she was "shocked" when she heard about the allegations.
"There have been many situations where your average person would get quite defensive but he's always dealt with things in a very calm and collected manner," she said.
"Whenever we argued he would always remove himself from the situation and always end it on a funny note where I would end up laughing about something and that would be the end of it."
The trial continues.