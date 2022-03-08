Holborn crash: Lawyer Shatha Ali named as cyclist killed at junction
- Published
The childhood friend of a woman killed at notorious central London junction has called on Mayor Sadiq Khan to do more to protect cyclists.
Shatha Ali died in a crash involving a lorry near Holborn station last Tuesday at the height of a Tube strike.
University College London's Dr Ala'a al Shehabi said the lawyer should "not have died in this horrific way".
The Met Police said no arrests had been made, but detectives were continuing to investigate.
In an update, Det Sgt Rebecca Collens said: "Our thoughts remain with Shatha's family and friends who are understandably devastated by what has happened.
"We are working tirelessly to find out the circumstances of the collision and asking anyone who saw anything and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.
"Likewise, if you were driving in the area, please check your dashcam for any recordings that may have captured this collision."
Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that my childhood friend Shatha Ali was killed in a horrific accident by a lorry last night in the notorious Holborn junction. @SadiqKhan why haven’t you done anything to protect cyclists there? https://t.co/A9KSurcgO7— ala'a al shehabi (@alaashehabi) March 2, 2022
London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said he was "devastated" by Ms Ali's death.
He said: "We're working closely with Camden Council to make safety improvements to the junction further north on Holborn Gyratory, where Dr [Marta] Krawiec was killed.
"We've got a permanent plan for improvements to the whole area, but uncertainty around TfL's funding due to Covid forced us to pause."
On Friday, London Cycling Campaign held a vigil in Holborn in memory of Ms Ali.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk