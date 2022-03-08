Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder killed toddler in fit of temper, court told
An unlicensed dog breeder inflicted catastrophic head injuries on a toddler after accusing her mother of being "too soft", a court heard.
Kamran Haider, 39, is accused of fatally assaulting 16-month-old Nusayba Umar in a "fit of temper" or as some sort, of "punishment".
At the Old Bailey, the prosecution said her death in September 2019, was caused by violent shaking.
Mr Haider, of Ilford, east London, denies murder and child cruelty.
The court heard Nusayba's mother Asiyah Amazir, from Newham, east London, had met him through a dating website. She moved in to the home he shared with his mother to help with his dog-breeding business.
At first, she had no real concerns about his behaviour, which could be "snappy" and "verbally aggressive", the court heard, but just over a fortnight before the fatal incident, Nusayba allegedly suffered a separate head injury while in the care of the defendant.
Mr Haider allegedly told Mrs Amazir that Nusayba had fallen over in the kitchen while he was in the garden feeding his dogs.
The defendant then went on to become increasingly threatening towards both mother and child, it was alleged.
Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said Mr Haider put Nusayba in a corner, hit her on the hand during "time out" and made her adopt various "stress positions".
If Mrs Amazir tried to intervene, he would slap her, jurors were told.
Mr Brown said Mr Haider appeared to justify his behaviour by accusing Mrs Amazir of being too soft.
'Gravely ill'
On 13 September 2019, Mrs Amazir heard the defendant say "shut up Nusayba" followed by a slapping sound. She heard Nusayba "yelp" in response, jurors were told.
Afterwards, the little girl did not seem herself although there was no outward sign of injury, the court heard.
At about 17:00, Nusayba began having a fit and Mr Haider allegedly suggested to Mrs Amazir that she take the baby back to her home to "relax". She left, but instead called an ambulance from a bus stop, the court heard.
She incorrectly informed the operator her daughter started having a fit while on the bus, only later disclosing she had been scared of the defendant.
By the time paramedics arrived, it was clear the baby was "gravely ill" and was taken to hospital.
Despite the efforts of medics, her condition did not improve and on 17 September, intensive care support was withdrawn and Nusayba died.
Mr Brown said Mr Haider had denied any physical contact - let alone an assault - and blamed the child's mother.
The Old Bailey trial continues.