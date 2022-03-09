Jamie Gilbey: Body found in search for missing robbery suspect
A body has been found in south London in the search for a robbery suspect who has been missing for several weeks.
Jamie Gilbey, 20, was last seen on 27 January, the Met Police said.
Officers say the identity of the body, found in South Norwood Country Park's lake and woodland, is unconfirmed but Mr Gilbey's family have been informed.
The development came as Dejour Jones, who was charged with Mr Gilbey's murder last week, failed to appear by video-link at the Old Bailey.
The court heard the 24-year-old had declined to attend, although he was represented by a barrister at Wednesday's hearing.
Judge Simon Mayo QC set a plea hearing for 25 May and remanded the defendant into custody.
