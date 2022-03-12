Man arrested after pedestrian killed in Neasden crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in north-west London.
The pedestrian, in his 30s, died in a collision with a white BMW on the A406 North Circular Road in Neasden, Brent, at 21:48 GMT on Friday.
A car passenger, in his 50s, was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition, police said.
The BMW driver, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver has also been taken to hospital, where he remains in a non life-threatening condition, the Met Police said.
The car crashed into a house after colliding with the pedestrian, causing significant structural damage, the force added.
Lane closures remain in place on the A406 as work continues to remove the car and ensure the safety of building.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.