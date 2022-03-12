Sarah Everard: Protesters block road outside Scotland Yard
Protesters demanding reform of the Met Police have blocked the road outside the force's headquarters in central London.
Activists held traffic outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria Embankment and marched into Westminster.
The protest marks almost a year since an unofficial gathering to pay respects to Sarah Everard, murdered by a police officer, saw clashes with police.
The Met said it is trying to rebuild trust following misconduct cases.
About 300 demonstrators from various groups chanted "racist police, sexist police" while walking towards Trafalgar Square and Charing Cross Police Station.
Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard in the days following her murder last year, said "radical change from the whole of the policing system" was needed.
Gina Cane of Sisters Uncut, a feminist activist group who organised the protest, said: "We reject the authority of the police, a racist misogynist institution built on coercion and control."
Sarah Everard was kidnapped in south London on 3 March 2021 as she was walking home from a friend's house. Her attacker, Wayne Couzens, was sentenced to a whole-life term after pleading guilty to murder.
A spontaneous vigil in Clapham Common in south London led to the force being heavily criticised for its actions - although it went on to be cleared by the police watchdog.
A previously organised vigil was cancelled after organisers were told it would be illegal to stage it under lockdown conditions.
In February, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report discovered misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment within the ranks of the force.
Addressing the IOPC report, the Met said in a statement it acknowledged the damage in trust their behaviour had caused.
It added it would take "urgent action" to improve.
Baroness Louise Casey is carrying out an independent review of culture and standards within the Met Police. It will examine the force's vetting, recruitment and training procedures.