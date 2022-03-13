St Patrick's Day returns to London after Covid hiatus
- Published
St Patrick's Day has returned to the streets of London after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
An estimated 50,000 people attended the annual parade, showcasing Irish culture, in the city centre.
Irish premier Michael Martin joined in the event, wearing the colours of Ukraine and walking alongside its flag.
The Taoiseach, who is on a two-day visit to the UK, met Irish community leaders and NHS workers who worked in the pandemic at the parade.
Mr Martin said he was also meeting with Ukrainian first responders to "illustrate our solidarity in terms of the plight of the people in Ukraine".
This year key workers from across London were grand marshals at the event in recognition of their work during the pandemic.
The parade made its way from Green Park to Trafalgar Square, where a festival is taking place.