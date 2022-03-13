Ukraine: Downing Street protesters demand increased protection
Protesters calling for more to be done to protect the people of Ukraine have gathered outside of Downing Street.
Demonstrators shouting "stop Putin" are demanding a no-fly zone is established over Ukraine, while others have called for the UK to take in more refugees following Russia's invasion.
It comes as Ukrainian cities face heavy shelling from Russian forces.
The UK has rejected a no-fly zone over fears it would start a Europe-wide war with a nuclear-armed power.
The protest follows criticism of the government - including from its own MPs - over the speed and scale of its response.
The government has offered households in the UK £350 a month to open their homes to tens of thousands of people that could come fleeing war in Ukraine.
Campaign group London Euromaidan, set up by Ukrainians living in London, organised the protest. They want the UK to expel Russian companies and oligarchs from London that support Putin's regime.
A separate Ukraine protest also took place outside the BBC's headquarters, near Oxford Circus, and was heading to Parliament Square.
On Saturday hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Downing Street.