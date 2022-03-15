Brixton music video stabbing: Teenager admits murder
A teenager has admitted stabbing a motorcyclist to death during the making of a music video in Brixton.
Shane Jerome, 23, was stabbed in the heart as he rode in a convoy of vehicles, including a green Lamborghini, featuring in a film outside Brixton Station on 21 July.
Despite treatment Mr Jerome, from Thornton Heath, died at the scene.
Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18, from Lambeth, pleaded guilty to murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
McNeil also admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent by swinging a knife at a second man, Romaine Gayle. He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife on Brixton Road.
Mr Jerome's family sat in court as McNeil entered his pleas in the dock.
Judge Rebecca Trowler QC adjourned sentencing until 27 May.
The defendant was remanded into custody.