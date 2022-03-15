Tottenham stabbing: Teenagers guilty of killing cab driver in ambush
- Published
Two teenagers have been found guilty of killing a taxi driver they had booked in order to ambush.
Gabriel Bringye, 37, was selected by chance to pick up a fare in Tottenham, north London, on 17 February 2021.
Instead, he was set upon by a group of teenagers on a crime spree, who booked the cab with the sole intention of robbing the driver.
Two men, aged 19 and 18, were found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Both men were cleared of murder.
Judge Angela Rafferty has placed reporting restrictions on all defendants until sentencing.
Three other defendants were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.
Crime spree
The prosecution alleged the killing came after a series of robberies in January and February.
Earlier that day, the defendants allegedly went to Hendon in north London where they stole a mobile phone.
They then used it to order a cab to return to Tottenham and then to summon the victim, it was claimed.
Prosecutor Philip Evans QC told jurors when Mr Bringye arrived he was met by a group "intent on robbing him of his car and other possessions".
The killing was not "by chance" but a consequence of a plan to rob a taxi driver.
The two men will be sentenced on 3 May.