Chadwell Heath: Murder charge after boy, 16, fatally stabbed on bus
- Published
A 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on board a bus in east London.
Tyler Hurley, an amateur boxer, died in hospital after suffering stab wounds while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath on Monday afternoon.
Carlton Tanueh, of no fixed address, is also charged with two counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.
The Met Police said while the force awaited formal identification of the boy, "he has been named as Tyler Hurley" and his family was being kept informed.
Romford Boxing Club said in a social media tribute: "So sad to announce the death of former Romford BC and Joes Academy boxer Tyler Hurley.
"Thoughts go out to Tyler's family at this sad time. Words can't describe how we all feel at this time."
One of his former coaches also told BBC London they were "devastated" and described him as a "lovely lad".
