Brent Cross death: Gang member given 14-year sentence for rival's death
An "active" gang member has been jailed for 14 years for killing a rival in a north London shopping centre.
Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, must also serve four years on extended licence for stabbing Gedeon Ngwendema last May.
The 21-year-old died after the blade pierced his heart during a "chance" encounter at Brent Cross shopping centre.
Rexson, of Kingsbury, north-west London, admitted manslaughter by loss of control.
The rapper said he stabbed Mr Ngwendema - who was described by his family as having a "heart of gold" - because he feared being attacked himself.
'Appalling' violence
This was accepted by the prosecution - with the murder charge left to lie on file.
Sentencing him at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the "appalling" violence occurred in front of adults and children.
The court was told at the time of the killing, on 4 May, Rexson was also on police bail on suspicion of murder.
The attack came shortly after he had told a friend at Wormwood Scrubs prison that he was looking for a knife "for the ride".
He later conducted an internet search and sourced a 6cm-long lock-knife which was tucked into the waistband of his tracksuit bottoms less than 35 minutes later.
The Thugs For Life gang member came across the victim, who was associated with the rival A9 gang, outside a JD Sports shop "by chance" as he walked through the busy shopping centre.
During a brief confrontation, Mr Ngwendema was stabbed and stumbled towards Marks and Spencer where collapsed and died.
He was heard by shoppers to say: "I've been duked (stabbed). Someone get me an ambulance."
'Committed' gang member
Rexson ran back into JD Sports and, when detained by security guards, claimed it was "mistaken identity".
Following his arrest, he dropped the knife down a drain at a police station, from where it was later recovered.
Judge Leonard said Rexson was a "committed and active" member of Thugs For Life and operated the gang's Instagram account, which featured people with guns.
He also ran a Snapchat account and featured as a named artist in YouTube music videos with violent lyrics.
The judge told him: "I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence - this is inevitable as a gang member.
"There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence."
'No winners'
The court also heard that Rexson had previous convictions for robbery, having a lock-knife and a Rambo-style blade.
He was sentenced to 10 months in jail for possession of the blade to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.
Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley said "there are clearly no winners in this case" and expressed the police's "heartfelt sympathies" to Mr Ngwendema's family.
She added that "Rexson has also paid a significant price" and there was "no doubt in my mind that his gang lifestyle was the reason for his appalling actions that evening".
