Insulate Britain: Over 50 people charged after M25 protests
Fifty-six people have been charged by police following Insulate Britain protests on the M25 in September.
The Insulate Britain group held protests at junctions 14 and 25 of the London orbital motorway on three separate dates, causing disruption.
Those charged include the Reverend Sue Parfitt, 80, from Bristol, and others from as far afield as Warrington, Weymouth and Wimbledon.
They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court in April.
Twelve people are each accused of two counts of causing a public nuisance at junction 14 of the M25 on 13 September, and at junction 25 of the M25 on 15 September, the Metropolitan Police said.
They range from a 24-year-old woman from Derby to a 74-year-old man from Telford. The 12 are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday, 22 April.
Meanwhile, 50 people are charged with causing a public nuisance at junction 14 of the M25 on 27 September, including Anglican priest Ms Parfitt, and are set to appear at the same court on 29 April.
Some people have been charged as part of both investigations.
Insulate Britain is calling on the government to insulate all homes across the UK by 2030 to help cut carbon emissions.
The latest charges follow separate charges brought by Kent Police earlier this month against 74 people, which marked the first criminal cases brought against those accused of causing disruption.
Those previously accused had only faced legal action in the civil courts.
