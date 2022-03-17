Call for Met officers to carry overdose-reversing nasal spray
- Published
London's police should carry a nasal spray to reverse opioid drug overdoses, City Hall's health committee says.
Nearly 300 people died from drug misuse in London in 2020, the Office for National Statistics has said, up almost 22% on the 243 annual average.
Half of London's 296 deaths were from overdoses of opioids like heroin.
Now, City Hall's health committee wants Met officers to carry Naloxone, as well as drug-testing at the city's clubs and music events.
They are also calling for other "practical, life-saving interventions" such as a drug consumption rooms to prevent users taking drugs in doorways or away
Naloxone spray is is already carried by officers working for Police Scotland and has contributed to the first fall in drug deaths in eight years.
"Too many people are still dying from drug-related causes in London," said health cmmittee chair Caroline Russell.
"Our investigation found that Naloxone could save someone's life if it's used quickly after an opioid overdose.
"That is why we are urging the mayor to ensure the Met routinely carry Naloxone, a simple and proven way to reduce opioid deaths."
The Met Police is currently consulting on a pilot scheme for giving Naloxone to frontline officers to carry and is also in the process of identifying a site.
A spokeswoman for the mayor said Naloxone was currently available in all police cells for use by trained medical staff and might be rolled out further.
He said: "The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime is already working with the Met Police and partners to carefully consider whether frontline officers should be equipped with Naloxone, and whether take-home kits could be made available to those testing positive for opiates in police custody."
Mayor Sadiq Khan is also launching the London Drugs Commission of independent experts to examine the latest evidence from around the world, with particular focus on cannabis.
He added: "The commission will consider the effectiveness of our drugs law and make policy recommendations as to how to improve the situation for Londoners, reducing the huge harm that drugs like cannabis cause to our communities and society."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk