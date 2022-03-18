London bus strike: Walkout suspended after new pay offer

Bus drivers based at depots in south London were due to strike for 24 hours, affecting routes across the capital

A planned 24-hour strike by more than 1,000 London bus drivers has been suspended following a new pay offer.

The walkout on 21 March would have disrupted services run by the Arriva group in central and south London.

The Unite union said after last-minute negotiations, the industrial action would be suspended so members can be balloted on the new deal.

But it said if members reject it, a 24-hour strike planned for 28 March will still go ahead.

According to Unite, Arriva initially offered drivers a "pathetic" 1.5% pay increase.

The union said it it amounted to a "sizeable pay cut", due to the current rate of inflation.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics