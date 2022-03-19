Man who died outside Hounslow tube station named
- Published
Detectives investigating a murder have a named a man who died outside a London Underground Station.
Eovinas Lukosevitius, 36, was found collapsed outside Hounslow West Underground Station in west London, at 03:36 GMT on 12 March.
Met Police believe the Polish national was in an altercation with another man about an hour before his death.
A 25-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.
Mr Lukosevitius was pronounced dead at the scene in Cavendish Parade, Hounslow.
The force said a post-mortem examination on Sunday was inconclusive and further work is taking place to determine the cause of death.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area in the hours leading up to the death to come forward.